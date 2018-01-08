Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Set to work under new coordinator in 2018
Parker is slated to work under a new offensive coordinator in Dowell Loggains next season, Chris Perkins of the Sun Sentinel reports. Loggains, who served as the Bears offensive coordinator the last two seasons, worked with Miami coach Adam Gase in 2015. He'll replace Clyde Christensen, who will remain with the Dolphins in a different role.
Big things were expected of Parker heading into the 2017 season, but the 2015 first-rounder largely underwhelmed, hauling in 57 of his 96 targets for 670 yards and a TD in 13 games. At 24 years of age, Parker still has the talent to put things together in 2018, but in order to do so he'll have to avoid the sort of nagging injuries that have slowed him through his first three years as a pro. Perhaps Loggains will find ways to maximize Parker's skills, plus the wideout's prospects could be boosted by the return of quarterback Ryan Tannehill (knee), who spent this past season on IR. Moreover, Jarvis Landry, who caught 112 passes on 160 targets this past season, is slated to become an unrestricted free agent, and if he doesn't re-sign with Miami, there would obliviously be added opportunities for the likes of Parker and Kenny Stills, as well as Jakeem Grant and Leonte Carroo.
