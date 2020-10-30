Parker (groin) practice in full Friday and does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Parker was limited by a groin injury during the week's first two practices, but as expected he now looks fully on track for Sunday's game against the Rams. The No. 1 wideout's presence will allow rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa the benefit of having his top weapon available in his first NFL start, against a tough Los Angeles defense.