Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Sheds no-contact jersey
Parker (concussion) practiced Friday without a non-contact jersey, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Parker hasn't cleared the league's concussion protocol just yet, but ditching the non-contact jersey is a step in the right direction. His status for the Week 15 game against the Giants will be announced after Friday's practice comes to a close, but unless he's fully cleared of the protocol, a final call on his availability may not be made until game day.
More News
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Logs another limited practice•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Status for Week 15 uncertain•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Working through non-contact drills•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: In concussion protocol•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Being evaluated for head injury•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Rampant production in Week 13 win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...