Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Sheds no-contact jersey

Parker (concussion) practiced Friday without a non-contact jersey, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Parker hasn't cleared the league's concussion protocol just yet, but ditching the non-contact jersey is a step in the right direction. His status for the Week 15 game against the Giants will be announced after Friday's practice comes to a close, but unless he's fully cleared of the protocol, a final call on his availability may not be made until game day.

