Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Shining this spring
Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald believes Parker has been the Dolphins' best player throughout OTAs and minicamp.
We've heard this story before, but it's a little more interesting with a new coaching staff in town and Parker re-signed on a two-year, $10 million contract that includes $4.5 million guaranteed. The Dolphins didn't procure any external upgrades for their wideout group during the offseason, even though Albert Wilson (hip) and Jakeem Grant (Achilles) are still rehabbing from season-ending injuries. That leaves Parker with a clear path to a starting job across from Kenny Stills (undisclosed), albeit on a team with a shaky offensive line and either Ryan Fitzpatrick or Josh Rosen starting at quarterback.
