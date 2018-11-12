Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Shoulder injury not season-ending
Parker likely will miss a few weeks, but the AC joint sprain in his left shoulder isn't expected to be season-ending, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Forced from Sunday's eventual loss in Green Bay with a shoulder injury, Parker later left the locker room with his left arm in a sling. Tom Pelissero reported Parker will avoid surgery, but it appears the wideout will be sidelined beyond the Dolphins' next game Nov. 25 at Indianapolis following a Week 11 bye. In the meantime, Parker's increased workload of late (22 targets over the last three contests) will be available to the likes of Kenny Stills, Danny Amendola, Leonte Carroo and Jakeem Grant (leg).
