Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Shut down by Pats
Matt Moore was intercepted on two of Parker's three targets in Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Patriots, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.
The third target went for a five-yard gain, giving Parker just 31 yards the past two weeks. He'd previously managed four or more catches for 66 or more yards in each game he'd been able to finish, at least displaying consistency in lieu of explosiveness. Now offering neither trait, Parker will be impossible to trust in a tricky Week 13 matchup with the Broncos. It would help his cause if Jay Cutler (concussion) returned to the starting lineup, as Moore seems to prefer Jarvis Landry and Kenny Stills.
