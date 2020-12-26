Parker (hamstring) is inactive for Saturday's contest in Las Vegas.
For a second straight week, the Dolphins took the decision about Parker's availability down to the wire, and on both occasions he took a seat. Meanwhile, Miami will welcome back Jakeem Grant (hamstring) and Mike Gesicki (shoulder), giving Tua Tagovailoa nearly his full allotment of weapons in the passing game.
