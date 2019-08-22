Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Sitting Thursday's game out
Parker (undisclosed) won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Jaguars, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
With Parker dealing with an undisclosed injury, he'll sit this one out, with an eye toward being ready for Week 1 action. If healthy, he'll join Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson atop the Dolphins' wideout depth chart heading into the 2019 season.
