Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Six-catch effort in loss

Parker brought in six of 11 targets for 91 yards in the Dolphins' 41-24 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

Parker shared the team lead in receptions with Albert Wilson while pacing the Dolphins in receiving yardage. The 2015 first-round pick is quietly putting together a solid season, as he's become a favorite downfield target of Ryan Fitzpatrick's and now has 695 receiving yards through 11 games, the second-highest tally of his career. Parker has at least five receptions in five of the last six games, giving him a solid fantasy floor in all formats heading into a Week 13 battle versus the Eagles.