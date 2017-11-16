Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Sizable role still envisioned
Dolphins offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen said Thursday that he believes Parker can return to the level of performance he had flashed in training camp, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official site reports. "We've got to get right back to where he was in training camp. He looked like a guy who wanted to be great. I haven't changed my opinion that he can be a guy who can be a great player."
A sprained ankle derailed the first half of Parker's third NFL campaign and cost him nearly four full games, but with appearances over the last two weeks, the wideout seems to be gradually getting back to full speed. Even though he hasn't quite met Christensen's lofty expectations, Parker has still been reasonably productive in his two games back from the injury, reeling in 11 of 17 targets for 142 yards, including a pair of 20-plus-yard gains. As the sprained ankle recedes further in the rear-view mirror, Parker could make an even greater impact for the Dolphins as a downfield threat, making him a high-upside fantasy option in the second half of the campaign.
