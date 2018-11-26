Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Slated for non-contact work
Parker (shoulder) is expected to continue donning a non-contact jersey during practices this week, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
The Dolphins are doing all they can to limit the wear and tear on Parker, who originally sprained the AC joint in his left shoulder during the Dolphins' Week 10 loss to the Packers. However, as long as the receiver continues to avoid any setbacks, Parker should be able to keep playing through the lingering pain. The health-compromised version of Parker wasn't especially productive in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Colts, as he played only 24 of the Dolphins' 53 offensive snaps (45 percent) and finished with three catches for 10 yards on three targets.
