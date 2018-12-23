Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Small workload in loss
Parker caught two of three targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 17-7 loss to the Jaguars.
Parker tied Danny Amendola for the most targets among Miami's wideouts during the Week 16 loss, which is indicative of how much quarterback Ryan Tannehill struggled to make noise in the passing game. The former 2015 first-round pick has only exceeded 50 receiving yards in a single game once this season, and has been phased out of his former role as a focal point in the Dolphins' offense. He'll remain off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 17 game against the Bills.
