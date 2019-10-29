Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Solid target count in loss

Parker caught six of eight targets for 59 yards during Monday's 27-14 loss to the Steelers.

Parker has now either eclipsed 50 receiving yards or scored a touchdown in seven of eight contests this season. The 2015 first-round pick has also led the team in targets for two consecutive weeks. He and Preston Williams are operating as the clear top options in Miami's aerial attack, and Parker's consistency makes him worth legitimate fantasy consideration in deeper formats.