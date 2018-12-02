Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Spearheads receiving corps in win
Parker brought in four of seven targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 21-17 win over the Bills on Sunday.
Parker got Miami on the board with an 18-yard touchdown reception to cap off a 10-play, 75-yard first-quarter drive. The oft-injured receiver had been dealing with a shoulder injury coming into the contest, but he appeared unencumbered while co-leading the team in receptions and receiving yards. Given the relatively low-upside nature of the Dolphins air attack, Parker remains a risky fantasy proposition against the Patriots in Week 14.
More News
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Active in Week 13•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Questionable for Week 13•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Wears non-contact practice jersey•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Slated for non-contact work•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Suits up Sunday•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Questionable after limited practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...