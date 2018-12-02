Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Spearheads receiving corps in win

Parker brought in four of seven targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 21-17 win over the Bills on Sunday.

Parker got Miami on the board with an 18-yard touchdown reception to cap off a 10-play, 75-yard first-quarter drive. The oft-injured receiver had been dealing with a shoulder injury coming into the contest, but he appeared unencumbered while co-leading the team in receptions and receiving yards. Given the relatively low-upside nature of the Dolphins air attack, Parker remains a risky fantasy proposition against the Patriots in Week 14.