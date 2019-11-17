Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Speeds past defense in loss

Parker caught seven of 10 targets for 135 yards during Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Bills.

It was a rough day for the Dolphins, but Parker managed to make some big plays deep with a catch-and-run of 50 yards late in the second quarter and then a 45-yard catch down the sideline on fourth down midway through the fourth quarter. The Dolphins are battling with a depleted roster in a season that seems intended to jump-off a rebuild, but a player of Parker's talents who is being fed the way Parker has still holds value. He's averaging 8.8 targets per game over his last five contests, but will take on a sixth-ranked Cleveland pass defense next week.