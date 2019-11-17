Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Speeds past defense in loss
Parker caught seven of 10 targets for 135 yards during Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Bills.
It was a rough day for the Dolphins, but Parker managed to make some big plays deep with a catch-and-run of 50 yards late in the second quarter and then a 45-yard catch down the sideline on fourth down midway through the fourth quarter. The Dolphins are battling with a depleted roster in a season that seems intended to jump-off a rebuild, but a player of Parker's talents who is being fed the way Parker has still holds value. He's averaging 8.8 targets per game over his last five contests, but will take on a sixth-ranked Cleveland pass defense next week.
More News
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Paces Dolphins with 10 targets•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Ties career-best TD total•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Solid target count in loss•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Gets into end zone again•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Scores in loss•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Scores first touchdown•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've seen flashes of greatness from Devin Singletary this season, but you're definitely going...
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Sanders breakout?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 for the running back position,...
-
Week 11 QB Preview: Brissett back
Jacoby Brissett is back for the Colts and Heath Cummings says he's a top-12 quarterback this...