Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Sporting non-contact jersey
Parker (shoulder) was wearing a red non-contact jersey at Friday's practice, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Parker was limited to non-contact work at Wednesday's practice, and that appears to be the case again Friday. The continued practice restrictions make it increasingly likely the 25-year-old will receive an injury designation for Sunday's game at Indianapolis, though we won't know for sure until the Dolphins release their official injury report Friday.
