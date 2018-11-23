Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Sporting non-contact jersey

Parker (shoulder) was wearing a red non-contact jersey at Friday's practice, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Parker was limited to non-contact work at Wednesday's practice, and that appears to be the case again Friday. The continued practice restrictions make it increasingly likely the 25-year-old will receive an injury designation for Sunday's game at Indianapolis, though we won't know for sure until the Dolphins release their official injury report Friday.

