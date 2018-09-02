Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Spotted at practice
Parker (finger) walked out to practice Sunday with a soft cast over his left hand, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
We probably won't know much about the extent of Parker's participation, considering practice isn't open to the media and the Dolphins don't have to release an injury report until Wednesday. It's at least a good sign to see the wideout back with his teammates, even if he isn't quite ready to catch passes while recovering from a broken finger. Parker now has a full week to get ready for Miami's season opener against the Titans.
