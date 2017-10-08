Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Spotted on crutches
Parker (ankle) was spotted on crutches after Sunday's 16-10 win over the Titans, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
The report relays that Parker is dealing with "what's believed to be sprained ankle," but the fact that the wideout turned to crutches afterward hints at something other than a best-case scenario in terms of the severity of his sprain. If Parker misses time beyond Sunday, Jarvis Landry and Kenny Stills figure to see added looks in the Miami passing game.
