Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Starts week with limited practice
Parker (quadriceps) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
A late-week addition to the injury report, Parker was ruled out in a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's loss to the Patriots. He reportedly had a wrap over his right thigh during Wednesday's practice, but his ability to participate in any capacity nonetheless bodes well for his odds of returning for Week 5 at Cincinnati. Even if he makes it back to full strength, Parker will have a tough time drawing a high volume of targets as part of a deep wideout group on the Miami roster.
