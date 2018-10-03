Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Starts week with limited practice

Parker (quadriceps) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

A late-week addition to the injury report, Parker was ruled out in a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's loss to the Patriots. He reportedly had a wrap over his right thigh during Wednesday's practice, but his ability to participate in any capacity nonetheless bodes well for his odds of returning for Week 5 at Cincinnati. Even if he makes it back to full strength, Parker will have a tough time drawing a high volume of targets as part of a deep wideout group on the Miami roster.

