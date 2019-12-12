Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Status for Week 15 uncertain
Coach Brian Flores said Thursday that Parker will remain in the league's five-step concussion protocol "at least through the end of the week," Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Parker managed to participate in non-contact drills during Wednesday's practice, but he's still facing an uphill battle to fully clear the league's protocol for head injuries in time to suit up Sunday against the Giants. For any chance of being available Week 15, the No. 1 wideout will need to continue making progress in practice and meet with an independent neurologist by the end of the week. With Albert Wilson (concussion) and Allen Hurns (ankle/knee) also battling injuries, it's possible that expanded roles on offense will be handed to the likes of Isaiah Ford, Mack Hollins and Trevor Davis.
