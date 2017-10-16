Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Status unchanged

The Dolphins still aren't sure if Parker will be able to play Sunday versus the Jets, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Coach Adam Gase is still holding out hope that Parker can return after missing just one contest, but this seems likely to come down to a game-time decision. Parker has had injury problems in the past that have cost him both game and practice time. The team is hoping continued rest and treatment will allow him to get back on the field sooner rather than later.