Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Staying in Miami unexpectedly

Parker is closing in on a two-year contract with the Dolphins, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Reports earlier this offseason suggested the Dolphins would rescind Parker's fifth-year option and allow him to walk in free agency. It now appears the team will give him a shot to establish himself with a new coaching staff, working on a two-year contract that maxes out at $13 million with incentives. The quarterback situation in Miami remains unsettled as the team begins a rebuilding plan under new head coach Brian Flores.