Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Staying in Miami unexpectedly
Parker is closing in on a two-year contract with the Dolphins, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Reports earlier this offseason suggested the Dolphins would rescind Parker's fifth-year option and allow him to walk in free agency. It now appears the team will give him a shot to establish himself with a new coaching staff, working on a two-year contract that maxes out at $13 million with incentives. The quarterback situation in Miami remains unsettled as the team begins a rebuilding plan under new head coach Brian Flores.
More News
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Not expected to stay in Miami•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Held catchless in season finale•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Small workload in loss•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Marginalized in Miami•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Held without a catch in loss•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Cleared to play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Day 1 free agency: Fantasy impact
Jamey Eisenberg goes over the Fantasy Football implications from the first day of free agency,...
-
Trade Fallout: Brown to OAK
Antonio Brown finally found a new team. Can he still be a difference maker for Fantasy in...
-
AFC Combine notes
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the AFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
NFL Combine notes for every NFC team
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the NFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...