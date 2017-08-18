Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Stays busy with Cutler

Parker caught one pass for 16 yards on four targets in Thursday's preseason game against the Dolphins.

Parker was targeted on three of Jay Cutler's six pass attempts, and it would've been four of seven if not for a holding penalty that wiped out a 31-yard connection. The switch from dump-off artist Ryan Tannehill to the more aggressive Cutler could end up helping Parker, who's produced 15.1 yards per catch and 8.8 per target on limited volume (4.9 targets per game) through two seasons. Cutler won't necessarily share Tannehill's preference for peppering Jarvis Landry with short passes.