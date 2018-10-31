Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Stays in Miami

Parker wasn't dealt at the trade deadline and should have a role in the Miami offense over the final eight games of the season, ESPN.com's Cameron Wolfe reports.

The Dolphins presumably were willing to trade Parker earlier this season, but his value to the team increased when fellow wideouts Kenny Stills (groin) and Albert Wilson (hip) suffered significant injuries Week 7 against Detroit. Parker responded with six catches for 134 yards on nine targets in last Thursday's 42-23 loss to the Texans, logging a 100 percent snap share in the process. While he still figures to search for a new home in the offseason, Parker could be headed for another sizable workload Sunday against the Jets, particularly if Stills isn't able to play. Wilson was placed on injured reserve and is expected to miss the rest of the season.