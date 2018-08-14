Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Still bothered by hand
Parker (hand) isn't practicing Tuesday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
While there hasn't been any indication the injury is serious, Parker will be held out for a second straight practice and may end up missing Friday's preseason game in Carolina. With Kenny Stills (ankle) also missing practice, the Dolphins should have plenty of first-team reps available for Albert Wilson, Danny Amendola and Jakeem Grant.
