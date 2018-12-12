Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Still dealing with shoulder
Parker (shoulder) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.
Parker has been restricted to non-contact work in practice the past few weeks, catching eight of 15 targets for 71 yards and a touchdown in three games since a Week 11 bye. He should be fine to handle his usual role as a top-three receiver in the Miami offense, but there's reason to worry about both volume and efficiency, especially in a Week 15 matchup at Minnesota.
