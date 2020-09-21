Parker (hamstring) is listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Parker managed to play through his hamstring issue against the Bills on Sunday, when he hauled in five of eight targets for 53 yards and a score. It looks like the top wideout avoided any serious setbacks, but he will now be facing a shortened week of practices before the Dolphins head to Jacksonville on Thursday. If he's indeed able to go Week 3, a matchup against Jacksonville's exploitable secondary will put Parker in a good position to produce a big fantasy day.
