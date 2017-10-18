Play

Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Still not at practice

Parker (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Parker didn't practice last week and was listed as doubtful on the final injury report for Sunday's 20-17 win over the Falcons. The Dolphins haven't provided much information on his injury since he was spotted on crutches after being removed from a Week 5 win over the Titans. Leonte Carroo got a bit of added playing time against Atlanta, but the Dolphins mostly accounted for Parker's absence with heavy use of two-TE formations and a steady stream of targets to Jarvis Landry. A similar game plan likely is in the cards if Parker can't make it back for Sunday's matchup with the Jets.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories