Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Still not at practice
Parker (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Parker didn't practice last week and was listed as doubtful on the final injury report for Sunday's 20-17 win over the Falcons. The Dolphins haven't provided much information on his injury since he was spotted on crutches after being removed from a Week 5 win over the Titans. Leonte Carroo got a bit of added playing time against Atlanta, but the Dolphins mostly accounted for Parker's absence with heavy use of two-TE formations and a steady stream of targets to Jarvis Landry. A similar game plan likely is in the cards if Parker can't make it back for Sunday's matchup with the Jets.
More News
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Status unchanged•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Inactive Sunday•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Likely out Sunday vs. Falcons•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Doubtful for Sunday's game•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Not practicing again•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Misses practice again•
-
SportsLine rankings: Bench Allen
Out advanced computer model says bench Keenan Allen and start Nelson Agholor
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Smallwood improving
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL Tuesday.
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Run to DMC
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...
-
Zeke will play in Week 7
Ezekiel Elliott won the latest round of his ongoing legal fight, allowing him to play in the...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...