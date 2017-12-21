Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Still nursing ankle issue

Parker (ankle) was held out of Thursday's practice, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Though it appears Parker will be listed as a non-participant for the second straight day of practice, the wideout was still active off the field Thursday. Schad's report notes that Parker was able to do a boxing workout on the side, with head coach Adam Gase relaying that he expects the wideout to play Sunday in Kansas City. After it appeared Parker was being phased out of the offense with only six receptions and 13 targets over a three-game span from Weeks 12 through 14, the 24-year-old bounced back in the Week 15 loss to the Bills, hauling in six of 12 targets for 89 yards. According to Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald, Parker's ankle got rolled up in the contest, but it didn't force the receiver to exit early.