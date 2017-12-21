Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Still nursing ankle issue
Parker (ankle) was held out of Thursday's practice, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Though it appears Parker will be listed as a non-participant for the second straight day of practice, the wideout was still active off the field Thursday. Schad's report notes that Parker was able to do a boxing workout on the side, with head coach Adam Gase relaying that he expects the wideout to play Sunday in Kansas City. After it appeared Parker was being phased out of the offense with only six receptions and 13 targets over a three-game span from Weeks 12 through 14, the 24-year-old bounced back in the Week 15 loss to the Bills, hauling in six of 12 targets for 89 yards. According to Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald, Parker's ankle got rolled up in the contest, but it didn't force the receiver to exit early.
More News
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Listed as questionable for Sunday's game•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Misses practice with ankle injury•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Tallies 89 yards•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Four receptions in win•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Out of rhythm in offense•
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 RB sleepers
There are plenty of sleeper running backs for Week 16, but Jamey Eisenberg says Kapri Bibbs...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 WR sleepers
It could be a tough week for receivers because of injuries, but Jamey Eisenberg has plenty...