Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Struggles in Week 11 loss

Parker brought in four of nine targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 30-20 loss to the Buccaneers.

The speedy receiver played a clear second fiddle to position mates Kenny Stills and Jarvis Landry, who both excelled in the downfield passing attack against the Buccaneers. While Stills brought in passes of 45 and 61 yards and Landry tallied a 49-yard reception, Parker's longest catch of the day went for a modest 17 yards. However, he does encouragingly continue to see a robust target volume, with Sunday's nine looks bringing his three-game total to 25 in that category. He'll look to bet his numbers back up against the Patriots in Week 12.