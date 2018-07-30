Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Struggling early in camp
Parker has been ineffective through five training camp practices, struggling against cornerback Xavien Howard, Adam Beasley of The Miami Herald reports.
The sample is small and Howard is the Dolphins' best cornerback, but it's at least mildly concerning that Parker is having so much trouble getting open. If he doesn't work things out over the next few weeks, there's a real chance the 2015 first-round pick could lose snaps to Albert Wilson, who was brought in this offseason on a three-year, $24 million contract with 60 percent of the money guaranteed. Miami now has a logjam at wide receiver, as Kenny Stills and Danny Amendola both figure to have regular roles, and even Jakeem Grant has made a case for occasional snaps. Parker has the highest ceiling of the bunch, but his floor might actually be lower than what we saw last year.
