Parker is questionable to return to Sunday's contest versus the Seahawks due to an ankle injury, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

After the Dolphins' initial drive of the game, Parker had his right foot examined before going to the locker room. With an official diagnosis known, there's still a chance he makes an appearance at some point Sunday. As long as Parker is away from the field, though, Preston Williams, Isaiah Ford and Jakeem Grant figure to be the top three wide receivers available to Miami's offense.