Parker (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jets, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
At the time of his departure, Parker had three catches (on eight targets) for 35 yards to his name. If he's unable to reenter the contest, Preston Williams, Isaiah Ford, Jakeem Grant and Mack Hollins will compose the wide receivers available to the Dolphins offense.
