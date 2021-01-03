Parker (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Bills.
After his hamstring injury sidelined him for the past two games, Parker received the green light for the regular-season finale. However, since Parker was a limited participant in practices Wednesday through Friday, he'll likely be playing at less than 100 percent in the Week 17 matchup. Expect Parker to at least serve as one of the Dolphins' starting receivers, though his snap count could be monitored more than usual if his hamstring is inhibiting him during the contest.
