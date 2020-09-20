Parker (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bills, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Parker was forced out of Week 1's contest against the Patriots after aggravating his hamstring injury and was viewed as a game-time decision as Sunday's contest approached. The Dolphins' top wideout will be in uniform, but it remains to be seen how close to a full workload he'll see against the Bills' rugged defense in Week 2. Also in Miami's wideout mix are Preston Williams, Isaiah Ford and Jakeem Grant.