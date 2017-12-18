Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Tallies 89 yards
Parker nabbed six of 12 targets for 89 yards during Sunday's 24-16 loss to Buffalo.
The targets marked Parker's highest total since Week 2 of 2016. The third-year target has run hot and mostly cold after a strong start to the season. While the season hasn't been pretty, with injuries and ineffectiveness in the middle, he has an opportunity to bookend it with solid production. Parker ends the season against Kansas City's bottom-five pass defense before seeing Buffalo again in Week 17.
