Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Targeting 1,000 receiving yards

Parker's goal for the 2019 season is to record 1,000 receiving yards, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Parker's aim is lofty, given that his career-high mark for a single season since entering the NFL in 2015 is 736 yards and he never logged 1,000-yard season in four years at Louisville. The 26-year-old has been a standout through the early portion of Miami's training camp, according to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald, which seems the case every offseason. The question remains whether Parker, who re-signed with Miami on a two-year contract earlier this offseason, will translate his dominance in training camp over to the regular season. Parker has a clear path to the No. 1 wideout role alongside Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson (hip), and could benefit from changes to the Dolphins' quarterback position with Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen, and appears to be meshing well with the team's new coaching staff, but can't be given the benefit of the doubt that he'll put it all together.