Parker suffered a slight hamstring strain during the Dolphins' Week 14 loss to the Chiefs, and his status for Sunday's game against the Patriots is to be determined, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Parker was forced out of this past Sunday's contest with what was termed a leg injury, and while he was deemed questionable to return, he was unable to get back on the field. He thus was blanked on his two targets, marking just the second time this season he's failed to reach 30 receiving yards in a game. Miami reconvenes for practice Wednesday, at which point the team will set the stage for his initial Week 15 status.