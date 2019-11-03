Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Ties career-best TD total
Parker hauled in four of six targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-18 win over the Jets.
Parker's 17-yard touchdown in the second quarter was his fourth of the season, tying his career high set back in 2016. The 2015 first-rounder hasn't lived up to his lofty draft billing, but this subpar Miami team doesn't exactly have many alternatives to turn to on offense, so wide receivers Parker and Preston Williams -- who left in the fourth quarter due to a knee injury -- should continue to do most of the damage for the Dolphins. Up next for Parker is a Week 10 road clash with the Colts.
