Parker (hamstring) caught seven of 14 targets for 116 yards in Sunday's 56-26 loss to Buffalo.
Parker was inundated with targets as the Dolphins desperately tried to erase a large second-half deficit, only to watch it keep ballooning, even with backup quarterback Matt Barkley under center for the Bills. After setting career highs across the board with 72 catches for 1,202 yards and nine targets last season, Parker took a step back with just 63 catches for 793 yards and four touchdowns this year. He remains the top option in Miami's passing game heading into next season, but Parker's hopes of playing in the postseason were likely dashed with this loss.
