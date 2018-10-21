Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Trade rumors brewing

The Dolphins have spoken to multiple teams about trading for Parker (quadriceps), Barry Jackson and Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports. Parker is inactive for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Parker will be in street clothes for the fifth time in seven games this season, with the Dolphins apparently not convinced that the wideout is completely healthy despite his full participation in practice throughout the week. Though Parker is bound for free agency in March and hasn't been used much this season, the Dolphins aren't actively shopping him according to the report, with Tom Pelissero of NFL.com relaying that Miami have informed teams that they'll need to fork over a third-round pick to acquire him. It's unclear if any team would be willing to meet that high of an asking price, but Parker's name is nonetheless one to watch as the Oct. 30 trade deadline approaches. Shortly after Parker was made inactive Sunday, Salguero reported that the Eagles are one of the multiple teams who have reached out about the 25-year-old.