Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Turns in limited practice Wednesday
Parker (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday.
We'll track Parker's status as the week rolls along, but we'd expect him to be available for Sunday's regular-seasonfinale against the Bills. The 2015 first-rounder logged five catches (on 10 targets) for 63 yards in the Dolphins' Week 15 loss to the Chiefs. Parker's overall stats -- 51 catches for 606 yards and a TD -- aren't anything special, but he's picked up the pace in his last two outings, combining for 11 catches on 22 targets for 152 yards.
