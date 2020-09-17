Parker (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
According to Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Parker's limited activity consisted mostly of individual work, as the wideout did little in team drills for the second day in a row. Given that Parker was bothered by a left hamstring injury leading up to Week 1 before aggravating the issue in his team's season-opening loss to the Patriots, the Dolphins are understandably acting cautiously with their top receiver's workload in practice. Unless he graduates to full participation in the Dolphins' final practice session Friday, Parker will likely carry an injury designation into the weekend.
More News
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Practices in limited fashion•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Avoids major setback•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Beginning week with rehab•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Likely to miss time•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Aggravates hamstring Sunday•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Exits with hamstring injury•