Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Uncertain for Week 1
Parker (finger) still can't catch a football and may not be ready for Week 1 against the Titans, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Parker has been limited to conditioning work the past two weeks while recovering from what's believed to be a broken right middle finger. The nature of the injury is such that he could probably play in a game after practicing just once or twice, but it isn't clear if he'll be able to do that before Miami's season opener Sept. 9. A Week 1 absence would free up a regular spot in the offense for offseason acquisition Albert Wilson, who otherwise profiles as the likely No. 4 receiver behind Parker, Kenny Stills and Danny Amendola. Between Parker's assorted struggles and the size of Wilson's contract, it isn't hard to imagine the short-term change leading to a long-term impact on their respective roles.
