Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Uncertain for Week 5
Coach Adam Gase said Monday that he isn't sure if Parker (quadriceps) will return for a Week 5 game in Cincinnati, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official website reports.
Parker has played just one game through four weeks, limited by finger and quad injuries as well as uncertainty regarding his role in the Miami offense. He did handle a 75 percent snap share in his lone appearance, catching two of three targets for 40 yards in a 28-20 win over the Raiders in Week 3. Another absence by Parker would allow Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant to stay involved in the offense for Sunday's matchup with the struggling Cincinnati defense.
More News
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Inactive Week 4•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Questionable for Week 4•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Gets involved in return from injury•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: In uniform Sunday•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: No lock to play Week 3•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Practices without limitation•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football waiver targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it or not: Ridley over Julio?
Week 4 brought another wild week of football, what should you believe?
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...