Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Uncertain for Week 5

Coach Adam Gase said Monday that he isn't sure if Parker (quadriceps) will return for a Week 5 game in Cincinnati, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official website reports.

Parker has played just one game through four weeks, limited by finger and quad injuries as well as uncertainty regarding his role in the Miami offense. He did handle a 75 percent snap share in his lone appearance, catching two of three targets for 40 yards in a 28-20 win over the Raiders in Week 3. Another absence by Parker would allow Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant to stay involved in the offense for Sunday's matchup with the struggling Cincinnati defense.