Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Uncertain for Weeks 1-2
Parker (finger) may miss the first and possibly second game of the season, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Parker has been limited in practice for the last three weeks and was spotted with a cast over his left hand Sunday. Though the 2015 first-rounder is reportedly feeling "substantially better," it remains unconfirmed whether Parker has even been cleared to catch yet. Parker will serve as a starter and primary target for Ryan Tannehill whenever he gets healthy, but he may not suit up against the Titans or Jets.
More News
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Spotted at practice•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Uncertain for Week 1•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Not ready to catch passes•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Considered week-to-week•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Still bothered by hand•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Misses practice with hand injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 Trade Values
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...
-
Week 1 Streamers: QB, TE, DST, K
Heath Cummings looks at your top streaming options for Week 1.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Week 1 Waiver Wire, late-round fliers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some players to target off waivers heading into Week 1, as well as...
-
Five Big Questions for Week 1
Our experts tackle the biggest questions from around the league as we preview Week 1 of the...
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 1
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country