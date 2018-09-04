Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Uncertain for Weeks 1-2

Parker (finger) may miss the first and possibly second game of the season, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Parker has been limited in practice for the last three weeks and was spotted with a cast over his left hand Sunday. Though the 2015 first-rounder is reportedly feeling "substantially better," it remains unconfirmed whether Parker has even been cleared to catch yet. Parker will serve as a starter and primary target for Ryan Tannehill whenever he gets healthy, but he may not suit up against the Titans or Jets.