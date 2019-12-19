Play

Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Upgrades to full practice

Parker (hip) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Parker was limited due to a hip injury to begin the week, but he's already managed to shed all restrictions. Barring any setbacks, the emerging wideout can be considered on track for his usual No. 1 role in Miami's receiving corps against the Bengals on Sunday.

