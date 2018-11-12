Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Wearing sling for shoulder injury

Parker (shoulder) left the locker room with his left arm in a sling after Sunday's 31-12 loss to Green Bay, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Parker was awfully busy prior to his third-quarter exit, catching five of 11 targets for 43 yards. With Jakeem Grant (leg) also removed from the game early, Leonte Carroo joined Danny Amendola and Kenny Stills in three-wide formations down the stretch. A Week 11 bye is good news for the ailing Dolphins, though it's far from a guarantee quarterback Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) will be ready for Week 12 at Indianapolis.