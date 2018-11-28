Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Wears non-contact jersey at practice
Parker (shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Per Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Parker sported a red (non-contact) jersey Wednesday. The same applies to running back Kenyan Drake, but the fact that both practiced at all Wednesday suggests that they are trending toward active status Sunday against the Bills, with the team not taking any unnecessary risk with their shoulder isssues in advance of Week 13 action.
