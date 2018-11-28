Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Wears non-contact practice jersey
Parker (shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Per Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Parker sported a red (non-contact) jersey Wednesday. The same applies to running back Kenyan Drake, but the fact that both practiced at all Wednesday suggests that they are trending toward active status Sunday against the Bills, with the team not taking any unnecessary risk with their shoulder issues in advance of Week 13 action.
More News
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Slated for non-contact work•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Suits up Sunday•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Questionable after limited practice•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Sporting non-contact jersey•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Listed as limited participant•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Logs limited practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
It took a while, but Jameis Winston and Lamar Jackson look like reliable Fantasy options for...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Corey Davis' season hasn't been without missteps, but the second-year receiver's breakout will...